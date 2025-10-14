Just Dial standalone net profit declines 22.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 303.07 crore

Net profit of Just Dial declined 22.48% to Rs 119.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 303.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 284.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.303.07284.8328.7328.81158.25193.29147.01181.56119.44154.07

