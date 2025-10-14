SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 101.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 141.89% to Rs 74.72 crore

Net profit of SG Finserve rose 101.13% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 141.89% to Rs 74.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.7230.8992.2667.3438.6120.8038.4420.6828.4014.12

