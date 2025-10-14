GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening; Singapore clocks 2.9% GDP growth in Q3

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 11.50 points (or 0.05%) in early trade, suggesting a possible flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 240.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,333.42 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 453.14 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a softer tone toward China, helping to ease some of the trade-related tensions that rattled investors last week. In China, shares of chipmaker Wingtech Technology plunged 10% at the open, hitting the daily limit for a second consecutive session, after the Dutch government took control of its Netherlands-based subsidiary Nexperia. The Netherlands Minister of Economic Affairs announced on October 12 that the move made under the Goods Availability Act in September was aimed at preventing a situation in which the goods produced by Nexperia would become unavailable in an emergency.

Nexperia plays a crucial role in Europes semiconductor supply chain, producing high-volume chips used in automobiles, consumer electronics, and industrial products. Elsewhere in Asia, Singapores economy expanded 2.9% in the third quarter, according to preliminary government data released Tuesday, moderating from 4.4% growth in the previous quarter. Overnight in the U.S., major indices rebounded sharply after Trumps conciliatory comments. Dont worry about China, it will all be fine! he posted on Truth Social Monday, following weeks of tit-for-tat trade restrictions. China has recently imposed fees on U.S. ships docking at its ports a retaliatory move mirroring Washingtons new charges on Chinese vessels with both sets of fees taking effect Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 587.98 points, or 1.29%, to 46,067.58, recovering roughly two-thirds of its losses from Friday. The S&P 500 gained 1.56% to 6,654.72, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.21% to 22,694.61, buoyed by a strong rebound in technology shares. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks ended marginally lower on Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak. Sentiment was hit by renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China after President Donald Trump escalated tariff threats in response to Beijings tighter controls on rare earth exports. Weakness in IT, FMCG, and consumer durables stocks weighed on the indices, with the Nifty closing below the 25,250 level. Q2 earnings, key economic data, and global cues will guide market direction in the coming sessions.