Stock alert: Ixigo, Westlife Foodworld, Bharti Airtel, Som Distilleries, Paytm

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Infra, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, SUN TV network.

Travel platform Ixigo's parent company, Le Travenues Technology, debuts on the stock exchange today, June 18th, 2024. Their IPO, priced between Rs 88 and Rs 93 per share, received a strong response with over 98 times subscription during the June 10th to 12th application window.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Westlife Foodworld: Promoter Anurag Jatia sold 39,800 shares on June 11th, 12th.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 2.34 lakh shares on June 12th, 13th.

Bharti Airtel prepaid Rs 7,904 crore to clear deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2012 and 2015. The company fully prepaid all deferred liabilities related tospectrum acquired in 2012 and 2015.

Som Distilleries and Breweries terminated the contract with vendor services of its associated company over allegations of child labour. Police has launched an investigation after the Government's child protection agency found out children working at its liquor factory in Madhya Pradesh.

One97 Communication (Payim) is in talks with Zomato to sell its movie and ticketing business. The fintech firm is going to focus on its core business: payment and financial services along with goods commerce.

Adani Enterprises' promoters increased their stake in the company to 73.95% from 71.93% after acquiring 2.02% equity between September 2023 and June 2024.

State Bank of India will raise MCLR by 10 bps across tenures effective June 15th.

Jubilant Pharmova's US-based arm to voluntarily prepay a term loan worth Rs 626 crore and the company's arm to invest $50 million to expand its radiopharmacy network in the US.

RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 160 crore from East Coast Railway.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has clarified that no formal proposal has been initiated to enter the health insurance market.

Adani Power incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore.

InterGlobe Aviation amended its existing pact with Pratt & Whitney affiliate International Aero Engines, IAE, to give compensation to the company for the unavailability of engines.

Rites signed a Mou with Damodar Valley Corp. for innovation in rail infrastructure.

Elgi Rubber's Brazilian unit has executed an agreement for the sale of land to Sergio Augusto Pimentel Zeraik, Brazil for Rs 4.5 crore.

Pidilite Industries' Industria Chimica, Italy joint venture ICA Pidilite entered into an agreement with ICA for licensing of certain UV technology from ICA.

Vashu Bhagnani Industries signed a deal with Pooja Leisure and Lifestyle for the transformation of commercial buildings in Juhu.

INOX Wind incorporated four wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Supriya Lifescience's CEO and KMP Rajeev Kumar Jai will be retiring from the services effective June 14th on attaining the age of superannuation.

Blue Dart appointed Dipanjan Banerjee as Chief Commercial Officer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News