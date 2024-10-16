Wockhardt files its Aspart insulin injection with DCGI

Wockhardt announced the filing of its fast-acting insulin analog, Aspart injection (ASPARAPID™), with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). This significant milestone reflects Wockhardt's ongoing commitment to address the growing diabetes epidemic both in India and globally. Wockhardt's Aspart insulin injection (ASPARAPID™) is an indigenously developed product, underscoring the company's end-to-end capabilities in research & development, clinical studies, scale up and manufacturing of biosimilars products. By leveraging integrated infrastructure and expertise, Wockhardt has completed all stages of ASPARAPID™ development - from research to production through in-house development. It offers enhanced quality and accessibility for patients. ASPARAPID™ will be available in cartridges, vials, and prefilled disposable pens, offering flexibility to the patients for management of diabetes. The market size of Aspart in India is currently estimated over Rs 260 crore with only 2 players and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

We are proud of adding another feather in our diabetes biosimilars portfolio through filing of insulin Aspart injection in a market that has limited competition. This reinforces Wockhardt's ability to develop and manufacture complex biosimilars domestically, said Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman of Wockhardt. Our aim is to make world-class diabetes care accessible to patients in India and globally and to contribute meaningfully to the management of diabetes.

Wockhardt is also developing additional insulin analogs and GLP-1 agonists as part of its comprehensive strategy to provide advanced diabetes care solutions. The introduction of these products will further strengthen Wockhardt's diabetes portfolio, offering patients more effective treatment options for managing their condition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News