Stock Alert: L&T, Biocon, Tata Power Co, IRB Infrastructure

IDFC First Bank, India Mart Intermesh, PNB, RBL Bank.

Result Today:

Narayana Hrudayalaya, Tata Investment Corporation, BF Investment, BF Utilities, Last Mile Enterprises, Sonalis Consumer Products, and Sudarshan Pharma Industries will declare their results today.

Stocks to Watch:

Biocons consolidated net profit declined 84.3% to Rs 72 crore in Q2 FY25 from 172 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 3.6% YoY to Rs 3,590 crore during the quarter. Meanwhile, the companys drug substance facility in Bengaluru has been classified as voluntary action indicated by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Larsen & Toubro reported 6.69% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,113crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 3,855 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue jumped 20.63% YoY to Rs 61,554 crore during the quarter.

Tata Power Companys consolidated net profit rose 7.47% to Rs 1093 crore on 0.26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,698 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Meanwhile, the company filed insurance claim worth Rs 221 crore for damages incurred due to dire incident in September and received Rs 50 crore advance, final settlement to be determined on completion of assessment.

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declined 38% to Rs 28 crore on 11.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 220 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Automotive Axles consolidated net profit declined 20% to Rs 36 crore on 15.24% fall in consolidated revenue 15.24% to Rs 495 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

IRB Infrastructures consolidated net profit jumped 4.3% to Rs 99.9 crore despite of 9.1% decline in revenue to Rs 1585.8 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24

