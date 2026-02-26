Stock Alert: Lupin, Zydus Life, Shaily Engineering, KSB, Sanofi India, KP Energy, RVNL

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 26 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence (REIL), has allotted 59.66 crore equity shares worth Rs 596.6 crore to Reliance Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and 25.65 crore equity shares worth Rs 256.6 crore to Facebook Overseas Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc.

After the allotment, Reliance Intelligence holds a 70% stake in REIL, and the balance of 30% is held by Facebook. Consequently, REIL has ceased to be a wholly owned step-down subsidiary and has become a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) said that the Government of India, the promoter, is not exercising the oversubscription option to the extent of 26.13 crore equity shares (2% of paid-up equity) since there is an under subscription of 1.18 crore equity shares of the company as of T Day (February 25). Hence, accordingly, the total offer size will be the base offer size of up to 26.13 crore shares (2 percent equity). Additionally, the company has signed a loan agreement with the consortium of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and MUFG Bank (Gift City branches) in New Delhi for raising an External Commercial Borrowing loan of JPY equivalent to $400 million.

Shaily Engineering Plastics has received an order worth Rs 423 crore from a domestic pharma company to supply pen injectors. Lupin said that the Goods & Service Tax Department, Maharashtra on February 25, has initiated Inspection and Search proceedings at the registered office of the company, seeking documents related to payment of GST and claim of input tax credit, etc. Initiation of this inspection and search doesnt have any impact on the companys financials, operations, or other activities. KFin Technologies said that MFC Technologies, the joint venture between Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and KFin Technologies, announced key leadership appointments as MF Central transitions into a professionally governed stand-alone entity serving Indias mutual fund ecosystem.

SBI Life Insurance Company said that the Board has declared an interim dividend on equity shares of the company of Rs 2.7 per share for FY26. Zydus Lifesciences said that the company plans to launch Semaglutide injection under the brand names SEMAGLYNTM, MASHEMATM, and ALTERMETM upon patent expiry in India. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier provided its approval for manufacturing and marketing Semaglutide injection for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity. KP Energy said that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Enerparc Energy for the development of a 40.8 MW wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat, comprising approximately 20.2 MW of wind capacity and 20.6 MWp of solar capacity.

Rail Vikas Nigam announced that the company has received an LOA from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the development of a township in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh. The project cost is Rs 371.69 crore. ACME Solar Holdings said that the company, through its subsidiary ACME Suryodaya, has commissioned the first phase of 19 MW/38 MWh out of 285 MW/600 MWh capacity of the battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This project will currently be deployed as a merchant capacity while ACME Solar Holdings retains flexibility to shift to a long-term PPA in the future. The commercial operation date for the said Phase I will be February 27.

NTPC Green Energy announced that the first part capacity of 50 MW out of 200 MW of the Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase II in Gujarat of the company's subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy has been declared in commercial operation. The current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group stands at 9,151.08 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 9201.08 MW. Sanofi India reported a net profit of Rs 61.7 crore for Q4, down 32.4% from Rs 91.3 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter declined 18.5% to Rs 419.8 crore from Rs 514.9 crore a year ago.

KSB reported a net profit of Rs 81 crore for the quarter, up 10.8% year-on-year from Rs 73.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew 8% to Rs 784 crore, compared with Rs 726.4 crore a year ago, driven by steady demand across its key segments. Solarworld Energys subsidiary has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intelenergi Global for potential collaboration in solar photovoltaic (PV) module projects. The MoU outlines preliminary cooperation on technology, manufacturing, and deployment in the renewable energy segment. Emmvee Photovoltaic has stated that it remains insulated from the recently announced US solar import duties, as its manufacturing is primarily aligned with domestic demand.