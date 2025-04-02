Piccadily Agro opens its state-of-the-art Indri Experience Centre

Piccadily Agro Industries announced the grand opening of its state-of- the-art Experience Centre, a landmark destination designed to offer whisky enthusiasts an immersive journey into the art of making single malt whisky. Nestled amidst the lush landscapes of Indri, Haryana, this world-class facility combines heritage, innovation, and luxury to create an unparalleled whisky experience.

The Indri Experience Centre has been thoughtfully designed to offer a holistic exploration of whisky making, blending sensory and interactive elements. Visitors can embark on guided distillery tours, deep-dive into exclusive whisky tastings, and partake in curated experiences with a firsthand understanding of the artistry behind Indri and its celebrated expressions. Set against the stunning backdrop of the distillery's maturation hall, it also offers a unique leisure experience with its exclusive Putting & Chipping Golf Greens, designed for both casual players and golf enthusiasts. Whether guests are taking a break between whisky tours or looking for a relaxing outdoor activity, this Golf Course adds a touch of sport and sophistication to the Indri experience, blending recreation with the art of fine whisky appreciation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News