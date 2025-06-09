Stock Alert: Mahindra & Mahindra, NIBE, Mahindra EPC, MCX, Hindustan Zinc

Manappuram Finance, Hindustan Copper, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals shares banned from F&O trading on 9 Jun 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Shares of HDFC Bank are likely to be in focus after officials from the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which operates Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, held a press conference on Saturday, 7 June. The Trust called for the suspension and prosecution of HDFC Banks managing director and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, over alleged involvement in financial fraud and corruption related to the Trust.

In response, HDFC Bank issued an official statement denying all allegations. It further stated that Jagdishan is being targeted in an attempt to obstruct the recovery of a long-pending loan from defaulting borrowers.

Mahindra & Mahindras production jumped 27.56% to 89,626 units in May 2025, compared with 70,261 units produced in May 2024. NIBE has entered into a licensing agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune. The agreement covers the transfer of technology (ToT) to manufacture modular bridging systems ranging from 14 to 46 meters in length. The contract is valued at Rs 3.76 crore. Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that its joint venture, the Kernex-KEC Consortium, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 182.81 crore from Western Railway. Kernex holds a 70% stake in the consortium.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation has received an order worth Rs 4.32 crore from the water resources department for allied works related to the implementation of a community micro irrigation project. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch electricity derivatives. Backed by both SEBI and Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), this move aims to help power generators, distributors, and large consumers hedge price risks and manage volatility. Hindustan Zincs board is scheduled to meet on 11 June 2025, to consider the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed the record date as Tuesday, 17 June 2025.