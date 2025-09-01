Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 2148.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 604.98% to Rs 1127.97 crore

Net profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions rose 2148.32% to Rs 133.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 604.98% to Rs 1127.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 160.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1127.97160.0015.5114.10184.8216.49174.338.10133.555.94

