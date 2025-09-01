Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 2148.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 2148.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 604.98% to Rs 1127.97 crore

Net profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions rose 2148.32% to Rs 133.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 604.98% to Rs 1127.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 160.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1127.97160.00 605 OPM %15.5114.10 -PBDT184.8216.49 1021 PBT174.338.10 2052 NP133.555.94 2148

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

