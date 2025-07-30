GNG Electronics jumps on debut

Shares of GNG Electronics were currently trading at Rs 334.50 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 41.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 237.

The scrip was listed at Rs 350, exhibiting a premium of 47.68% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 364 and a low of Rs 325.35. On the BSE, over 15.69 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of GNG Electronics was subscribed 147.93 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 July 2025 and it closed on 25 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 225 and 237 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and 2550000 equity shares through an offer for sale. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 320 crore will be used for repayment/prepayment/redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company and its material subsidiary, namely, Electronics Bazaar FZC, and the balance for general corporate purposes. GNG Electronics, under the brand Electronics Bazaar, offers end-to-end refurbishing services for laptops, desktops, and ICT devices. With operations across India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE, the company provides sourcing, refurbishment, sales, and after-sales support, including ITAD and e-waste management.