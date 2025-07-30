Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for June 2025.

The total telephone subscribers in India increased from 120.70 crore at the end of May 2025 to 121.83 crore at the end of June 2025, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.93%.

Total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscribers increased from 116.84 crore at the end of May 2025 to 117.08 crore at the end of June 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.21%.

The total broadband subscribers increased from 97.48 crore at the end of May 2025 to 97.97 crore at the end of June 2025 with a monthly growth rate of 0.50%.

Reliance Jio added 4.54 lakh subscribers in the month of June 2025 and its total subscriber based stood at 1.49 crore. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was down 0.51%.

Bharti Airtel shares were up 0.86%. The company added 50,036 subscribers in the month of June 2025 and its total subscriber based stood at 1.03 crore.

Vodafone Idea shares were down 0.83%. The telco lost 52,430 subscribers in the month of June 2025 and its total subscriber based stood at 7.68 lakh.

As on 30th June 2025, the private access service providers held 92.20% market share of the wireless (mobile) subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 7.80%.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

