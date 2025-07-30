Dilip Buildcon gains as Q1 PAT zooms 94% YoY to Rs 271 cr

Dilip Buildcon added 4.04% to Rs 491.35 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 93.57% to Rs 271 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 140 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 16.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,620 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 330.50 in Q1 FY26, up 191.26% as against Rs 113.47 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at Rs 520 crore in Q1 FY26, up 8.79%, compared with Rs 478 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 19.85% in Q1 FY26 as against 15.25% in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) segment declined by 32.54% to Rs 1,825.22 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 2,705.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. In contrast, revenue from the Annuity Projects & Others segment increased by 85.55% YoY, reaching Rs 795.11 crore in Q1 FY26. As of 30 June 2025, the net order book stands at Rs 13,695 crore. Of this, mining projects constitute the largest share at 28.86%, followed by irrigation projects at 21.83%, and roads and highways at 17.81%. Tunnel projects account for 12.83%, optical fiber projects make up 7.04%, while special bridge and urban development projects contribute 5.28%. Water supply projects represent 4.26% of the order book, and metro projects account for the remaining 2.09%.

Commenting on the results, Devendra Jain, managing director & CEO, said:"Our EPC business is currently facing industry headwinds due to subdued ordering activity across the infrastructure sector. However, a strong ramp-up in our coal business and a maturing road HAM portfolio have supported our earnings and cash flows, which is reflected in our consolidated financials. We remain optimistic about securing a healthy volume of new orders in the coming quarters. Once that materializes, all three of our growth engines will be operating in accelerated mode." The board of directors of Dilip Buildcon approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers (CPs) up to Rs 1,000 crore through private placement.