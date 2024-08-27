Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Western Conglomerate standalone net profit declines 52.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 6.42% to Rs 8.46 crore

Net profit of Western Conglomerate declined 52.63% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.469.04 -6 OPM %3.557.08 -PBDT0.300.64 -53 PBT0.300.64 -53 NP0.270.57 -53

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

