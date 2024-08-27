Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tulsi Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 43.91% to Rs 13.86 crore

Net Loss of Tulsi Extrusions reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 43.91% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.8624.71 -44 OPM %-4.913.97 -PBDT-0.780.98 PL PBT-2.00-0.24 -733 NP-2.00-0.24 -733

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

