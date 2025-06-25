Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 131.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.13% to Rs 123.72 crore

Net profit of Scoda Tubes rose 131.53% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.13% to Rs 123.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.44% to Rs 31.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 484.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 399.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.