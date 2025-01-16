EaseMyTrip inaugurates Theerth Yatri Sewa Booth in Ayodhya

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
EaseMyTrip.com through its spiritual tourism initiative EasyDarshan, has partnered with the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) to inaugurate the Theerth Yatri Sewa Booth at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. This landmark initiative aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience in Ayodhya by offering comprehensive services to visitors and creating employment opportunities for local youth.

The Theerth Yatri Sewa Booth is strategically set up to guide and assist pilgrims visiting the Ram Lalla temple and other significant religious sites in Ayodhya. EasyDarshan, as EaseMyTrip's dedicated spiritual tourism vertical, is bringing its expertise to ensure that pilgrims receive seamless support and access to essential services, making their visit memorable and hassle-free.

A major focus of this initiative is empowering the local community. By hiring and training local youth graduates from Ayodhya and nearby towns as Theerth Sevaks, the booth not only provides pilgrims with knowledgeable guides but also opens avenues for meaningful employment. The trained Sevaks will offer visitors insights into Ayodhya's cultural, historical, and spiritual significance, enriching their experience while contributing to the local economy.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

