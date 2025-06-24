Stock Alert: Satin Creditcare, KPIT Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Metro Brands

Biocon and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 24 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Satin Creditcare Network board will meet on 27 June 2025 to consider raising NCDs upto Rs 5,000 crore via private placement basis.

KPIT Technologies in its mid-quarter update stated that the overall business environment o be uncertain with rising geopolitical concerns and ambiguity around the overall tariff scenario. It also does not expect to have any one-time gains in Q1FY26 as it had in Q4FY25. There will be some additional deficits in other income due to the sudden movement in forex rates.