Stock Alert: Sudarshan Chemical, CEAT, REC, Sunteck Reaty, Wendt(India)

Sudarshan Chemical Industries has acquired Germany-based Heubach Group, expanding its international footprint across 19 sites, which could boost its global presence and revenue.

CEAT has received the certificate of incorporation for its subsidiary in Sri Lanka, CEAT OHT Private, signaling a regional expansion.

Ask Automotive entered into a technical assistance and license agreement for cast-wheel production with Kyushu Yanagawa Seiko Co.

RECs board will consider a revision of the Market Borrowing Programme for FY25 on March 27.

Wendt (India)s board approved to incorporate wholly owned subsidiary in Germany, aiming to expand its business in Europe and provide services catering to the Machine building/Super Abrasive customers in Europe.

Uno Minda established R&D engineering centre in the Czech Republic to develop advanced lighting technologies for the global automotive industry, potentially boosting innovation and market share.

Sunteck Realty incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Eximius Buildcon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News