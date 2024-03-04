National Electronic Funds Transfer Clocks Record High Single Day Transactions

National Electronic Funds Transfer or NEFT system achieved a milestone on February 29, 2024, by processing 4,10,61,337 transactions, the highest number of transactions processed in a day so far, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted. During the previous ten years (2014-23), NEFT and RTGS systems have registered growth of 700 per cent and 200 per cent respectively in terms of volume and 670 per cent and 104 per cent respectively in terms of value. RTGS system had processed its highest ever volume of 16.25 lakh transactions in a day on March 31, 2023.

