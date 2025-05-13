Morepen Labs slides as Q4 PAT decline 29% YoY to Rs 20 crore

Morepen Laboratories slipped 2.83% to Rs 58.67 after the company reported 29.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.31 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 28.74 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 10.11% year on year to Rs 465.85 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 25.71 crore, down 39.07% YoY from Rs 42.20 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBIDTA declined by 11.32% YoY to Rs 47 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 53 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 10% in Q4 FY25 as against 12.3% recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Morepens API business continued to dominate, contributing Rs 989 crore, while the Medical Devices segment surged to Rs 496 crore, growing 12% year-on-year.

With 72% of API revenue coming from exports across 80 and more countries, Morepen is solidifying its position as a global pharmaceutical force. Investments in new product development, capacity expansion, and global regulatory approvals continue to propel the business forward.

Sushil Suri, chairman & managing director of morepen laboratories, said: This moment is symbolic its not just about distributing pros; its about rewarding trust. We always believe in the Joy of Growing Together. Declaring a dividend after 23 years reflects our ancial strength, operational excellence, and long-term vision of sharing and caring. Our shareholders have stood by us, and its time we give back.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share (face value of Rs 2) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Further, the board has also granted approval for its subsidiary, Morepen Medipath, to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in mainland Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This move aims to expand the Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business segments while enhancing access to the medical device market.

Morepen Laboratories is a vertically integrated, innovation-led pharmaceutical and healthcare company delivering highquality APIs, branded generics, medical devices, and consumer wellness products to over 80 countries worldwide.

