Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

Revolt Motors achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Revolt Motors has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for its robust Quality Management System (QMS). The certification issued by one of the world's leading testing and certification bodies, validates Revolt's commitment to consistent quality, process excellence, and customer satisfaction across its operations.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most recognized standard for quality management, awarded only to organizations that meet stringent international benchmarks across product design, production, supply chain, and customer service. With this recognition, Revolt joins an elite group of electric vehicle manufacturers adhering to globally standardized quality practices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DCX Systems edges higher after bagging export order from various international clients

Morepen Labs slides as Q4 PAT decline 29% YoY to Rs 20 crore

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Falls 1.5%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Spurts 2.83%, BSE Healthcare index Rises 1.26%

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story