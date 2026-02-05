Associate Sponsors

Stock Alert: Trent, Tata Power, JSW Cement, Cummins India, Marico

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Earnings to Watch:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Copper, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Allcargo Logistics, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, PVR Inox, Berger Paints India, Godrej Properties, FSN E-Commerce, Page Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Borosil, Caplin Point Laboratories, Cemindia Projects, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Data Patterns (India), Dhanuka Agritech, Dredging Corporation of India, Eveready Industries India, FDC, Gokul Agro Resources, Goodyear India, Harsha Engineers International, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Rail Vikas Nigam will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Trent reported a 36.3% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 639.71 crore on 15.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5259.46 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Tata Power Company reported 25.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 771.98 crore on 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,948.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

JSW Cement reported consolidated net profit of Rs 149.02 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 68.79 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.16% YoY to Rs 1621.22 crore in Q3 FY26.

Cummins India reported a 12.96% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 486.06 crore on a 1.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 3006.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Metorpolis Healthcares consolidated net profit jumped 31.97% to Rs 4138.56 crore on 25.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 40,590.97 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Apollo Tyres reported 39.52% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 470.51 crore on 11.77% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7743.07 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Marico has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 60% stake in Cosmix Wellness, the company which owns the brand, Cosmix one of Indias leading digital-first functional wellness brands, at an valuation of Rs 375 crore.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

