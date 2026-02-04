Associate Sponsors

Board of NHPC approves cancellation of MOU with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of NHPC at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the proposal for cancellation of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Promoters' Agreement signed between NHPC and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for formation of a JV Company for implementation of floating solar power projects in various water reservoirs in the state of Odisha.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

