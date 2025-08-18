Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Alembic Pharma, Ola Electric, Brahmaputra Infra, Global Civil Projects

PG Electroplast, PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 14 August 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Vodafone Ideas consolidated basis, net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25. Operationally, ARPU improved 15% YoY to Rs 177 from Rs 154 in Q1 FY25, driven by tariff revisions and customer upgrades. The 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 127.4 million versus 126.7 million last year.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.025%.

Ola Electric Mobility announced a series of product launches and technology updates at its annual Sankalp 2025 event. Ola entered the sports scooter category with the launch of the S1 Pro Sport, equipped with 5.2kWh and 4kWh battery packs.

Jyoti Structures reported a 119.25% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.16 crore, driven by a 76.87% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 156.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Brahmaputra Infrastructures consolidated net profit soared 121.82% to Rs 15.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.78 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income from operations jumped 16.07% year on year to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.