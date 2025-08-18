Quasar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 98.49% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net loss of Quasar India reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 98.49% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.1711.24-70.599.25-0.121.04-0.121.04-0.120.77

