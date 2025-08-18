Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 16.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.56% to Rs 5.25 crore

Net profit of Prism Finance declined 16.96% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.257.5691.2481.754.786.164.776.143.774.54

