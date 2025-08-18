WAISL standalone net profit declines 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 151.54 crore

Net profit of WAISL declined 11.01% to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 151.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.151.54139.0941.4156.9654.3168.3120.9538.3422.7225.53

