Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit rises 562.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Prestige Projects Pvt rose 562.79% to Rs 57.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1376.60% to Rs 530.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.530.1035.9017.75113.6578.6013.5078.3013.2057.008.60

