Stock Alert: Western Carriers, GTPL Hathway, JM Financial, Sonata Software. Rashtriya Chemical Fertilisers

Securities in F&O Ban: Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, Steel Authority of India, Tata Chemicals Upcoming results: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tata Consultancy Services, Avenue Supermarts(DMart), Tata Elxsi and Anand Rathi Wealth Stocks to watch: GTPL Hathways consolidated net profit declined 61.69% to Rs 13.74 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 35.87 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 855.56 crore in Q2 FY25. Western Carriers reported 8.24% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.9 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 17.46 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue rose 5.26% to Rs 422.71 crore during the quarter.

Sonata Software has partnered with with iNube to provide a digital insurance platform.

More From This Section

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers has approved a Rs 1000 crore order to Larsen & Toubro for the establishment of a 1200 MTPD fertiliser plant.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has appointed Manoj Kumar Dubey as chairman, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of 5 years.

Adani Enterprises aims to raise $ 500 million through a share sale, offering approximately 14.2 million shares at a share price of Rs 2,962 each. This represents an implied discount of 6.08% to the last closing price.

JM Financial has received approval from the CCI to acquire a 42.99% stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions. Additionally, the CCI has approved JM Financial Credit's acquisition of a 71.79% stake in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company.

Fortis Healthcare has approved the issuance of Rs 1,550 crore in bonds, which will be offered through a private placement with a face value of 100,000.

Britannia Industries has opened a cheese factory in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, dedicated to producing The Laughing Cow products. This factory has an annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes for processed cheese. Additionally, it has also invested Rs. 87.50 lakh to acquire 875,000 equity shares at Rs. 10 each, which represents a 6.04% stake in the equity share capital of Suryaurja One.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News