Stock Alert: Yes Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Ashok Leyland, R Systems Intl

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Yes Banks board approved raising Rs 16,000 crore through equity and debt securities in one or more tranches. The bank will raise Rs 7,500 crore through equity and Rs 8,500 crore through debt securities.

Zydus Lifesciences wholly owned subsidiary, Zynext Ventures, has entered into share purchase agreement with Aegnus, USA to acquire 5.9% stake for a total consideration of $16 million.

Ashok Leyland received order worth Rs 184 crore from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to supply 543 nos. BSVI diesel chassis and fully built buses.

Servotech Renewable Power received a significant order for a 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project by the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway. The order, valued at Rs. 336 Million, also includes a comprehensive 5-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC)/Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) for various buildings within the Rangiya Division.

Wipro has bagged a multiyear deal with Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, where it will provide strategic resources, scale, and agility to help Entrust accelerate its growth.

R Systems International announced strategic partnership with Mavvrik, a leader in AI cost governance, to help enterprises gain visibility and precise financial control over rapidly escalating AI, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure investments.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

