L&T Technology Services signs strategic agreement with Tennant Company

To collaborate in advancing next-generation solutions in sustainability segment
L&T Technology Services signed strategic agreement with Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in sustainable cleaning solutions. As part of the agreement, LTTS will set up a dedicated state-of-the-art Offshore Development Center (ODC) with a scalable engineering team to support Tennant's efforts across New Product Development, product Life Cycle Management, and key business functions.
This strategic work between the two companies aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge industrial cleaning technologies, leveraging LTTS' deep expertise in embedded systems, expertise in IoT (Internet of Things) and digital engineering to drive efficiency and sustainability. It also reflects LTTS' broader commitment to advancing its sustainability vision by fostering eco-friendly and energy efficient engineering solutions that contribute to a greener future.
With a dedicated team of highly skilled engineers, the ODC will focus on enhancing Tennant's product innovation, optimizing performance, and integrating smart automation into its industrial cleaning portfolio. The collaboration also sets the stage for broader innovation in emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.
