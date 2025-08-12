Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 2.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 187.25 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals declined 2.25% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 187.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 189.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.187.25189.6418.4815.8328.7325.0813.5211.289.119.32

