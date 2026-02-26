Associate Sponsors

Subex Ltd Surges 3.94%

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Subex Ltd has added 8.8% over last one month compared to 19.65% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.69% rise in the SENSEX

Subex Ltd gained 3.94% today to trade at Rs 9.77. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.66% to quote at 29844.9. The index is down 19.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd increased 2.58% and KPIT Technologies Ltd added 2.17% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 22.49 % over last one year compared to the 10.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Subex Ltd has added 8.8% over last one month compared to 19.65% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 515 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 17.3 on 12 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.86 on 27 Jan 2026.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

