Yes Bank reports fraudulent transactions on its Multi-Currency Prepaid Forex Card network

YES BANK's Multi-Currency Prepaid Forex Card, which were issued in partnership with BookMyForex observed an unusual increase in transaction decline by the bank's fraud monitoring system. These unauthorised transactions were attempted on specific BIN numbers only.

These fraudulent transactions were carried out on 15 merchants that are based out of Latin American Country, in the early hours on 24 February 2026, between 3:30 AM and 8:30 AM (IST). The specific country does not mandate two factor authentication for e-commerce transactions. As a security measure, the bank has subsequently restricted e-commerce transactions from the specific Latin American Country.

The internal investigation by the Bank has revealed that during the incident period transactions approximately equivalent of USD 0.28 MN have been approved on behalf of 5000 customers. Due to the Bank's monitoring and control mechanisms, 688 unauthorised transaction attempts were declined, which led to safeguarding of approximately equivalent to USD 0.1 MN. The Bank is working with Card Network to raise chargeback to ensure that the impacted customers do not face any financial loss.