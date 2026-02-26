Associate Sponsors

Tejas Networks wins order from NEC Corporation

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
For manufacture and supply of 5G massive MIMO radios

Tejas Networks announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, Our partnership with NEC will accelerate wireless innovation by leveraging our respective expertise in carrier-class product development for global telcos. We will continue to work closely with NEC to co-create leading-edge 5G/5G-Advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

