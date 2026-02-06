Subex secures a AI deal in North America

Subex announced a deal win with a North American AI and Data transformation specialist providing services to telecom operators in the region, to launch subscription and handset fraud risk assessment services.

Built on Subex's FraudZap, the solution applies AI to help telecom operators tackle handset fraud, one of the most significant fraud challenges in the industry. It enables CSPs to identify high-risk activity early and take timely action to protect revenues while maintaining a smooth customer experience.

Powered by Subex's AI-led solution expertise in fraud management, the North-American entity can offer CSPs a scalable, low-latency approach to mitigating subscription and handset fraud, helping protect revenues while maintaining a smooth onboarding experience.