NCC slides after Q3 PAT tumbles 37% YoY to Rs 122 cr

NCC slipped 4.14% to Rs 145.75 after the company reported 36.60% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.46 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 193.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 8.91% YoY to Rs 4,868.29 crore during the third quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 181.59 crore in Q3 FY26, down 32.75% from Rs 270.03 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In Q3 FY26, revenue from the construction segment was Rs 4,826.58 crore, reflecting an 8.68% YoY decline, while revenue from the real estate segment stood at Rs 41.71 crore, down 28.84% YoY.