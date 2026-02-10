Associate Sponsors

Subhash Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Subhash Silk Mills reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-3600.00-4600.00 -PBDT-0.040.23 PL PBT-0.170.10 PL NP-0.160.07 PL

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

