Subros consolidated net profit rises 11.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.22% to Rs 879.83 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 11.86% to Rs 40.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 879.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 828.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.879.83828.317.789.2386.0380.3554.6448.6440.7436.42

