Subros consolidated net profit rises 16.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Subros rose 16.69% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 878.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 809.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.878.25809.829.349.5485.4477.8354.6147.2440.8334.99

