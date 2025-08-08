Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subros consolidated net profit rises 16.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Subros consolidated net profit rises 16.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 8.45% to Rs 878.25 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 16.69% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 878.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 809.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales878.25809.82 8 OPM %9.349.54 -PBDT85.4477.83 10 PBT54.6147.24 16 NP40.8334.99 17

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

