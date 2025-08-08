Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

