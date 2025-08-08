Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 31.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.21% to Rs 26.05 crore

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 31.62% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.21% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.0522.6113.6718.715.384.284.483.383.332.53

