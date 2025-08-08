DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 32.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 148.09 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 32.35% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 148.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.148.09118.514.384.415.294.195.184.084.053.06

