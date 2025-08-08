Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 7.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.18% to Rs 206.76 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 7.71% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 204.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.206.76204.3515.0214.5335.5334.2927.9426.4222.2020.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News