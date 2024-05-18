Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 758.11 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 78.17% to Rs 58.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 758.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 698.41% to Rs 357.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 2514.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2276.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales758.11685.17 11 2514.312276.79 10 OPM %15.7112.36 -12.589.25 - PBDT113.6971.21 60 296.60173.97 70 PBT78.0240.65 92 155.4359.74 160 NP58.0332.57 78 357.4544.77 698

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

