Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 72.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.70% to Rs 108.53 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 72.07% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 108.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.44% to Rs 41.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 539.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 474.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

