Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 92.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 92.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.07% to Rs 79.49 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 92.38% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 79.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.06% to Rs 22.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 276.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 267.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales79.4963.05 26 276.67267.82 3 OPM %16.6614.35 -14.9917.14 - PBDT12.237.98 53 37.9541.90 -9 PBT9.925.70 74 28.2633.42 -15 NP7.834.07 92 22.2826.23 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 5.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 72.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Foods &amp; Inns consolidated net profit declines 65.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story