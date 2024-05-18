Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 11.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 11.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 38.53 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 11.10% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.97% to Rs 25.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 132.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales38.5334.36 12 132.77137.39 -3 OPM %31.1429.37 -30.1626.13 - PBDT11.9110.20 17 39.7636.18 10 PBT10.339.50 9 34.7933.58 4 NP7.917.12 11 25.9725.22 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Metal stocks edge higher

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 92.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 72.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story