Suditi Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.71% to Rs 22.38 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries rose 7.26% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.71% to Rs 22.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.3823.9912.156.962.611.801.671.121.331.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News