Suditi Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 6.71% to Rs 22.38 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries rose 7.26% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.71% to Rs 22.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.3823.99 -7 OPM %12.156.96 -PBDT2.611.80 45 PBT1.671.12 49 NP1.331.24 7

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

